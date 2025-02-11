Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Oasis Agentic Access Management is a commercial non-human identity tool by Oasis Security. Saviynt Identity Cloud is a commercial non-human identity tool by Saviynt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Oasis Agentic Access Management
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing sprawling AI agent deployments across multiple cloud platforms need Oasis Agentic Access Management because it treats non-human identities as first-class governance objects instead of afterthoughts to your IAM system. The tool maps and enforces access policies specifically for AI agents and LLMs, covers PR.AA identity controls across AWS, Azure, GCP, and SaaS platforms simultaneously, and automates secret rotation for these high-velocity identities. Skip this if your agent footprint is still under 50 instances or if you're looking for a general-purpose PAM tool; Oasis is purpose-built for the agent sprawl problem, not legacy credential management.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing sprawling non-human identity estates should evaluate Saviynt Identity Cloud first, especially if service accounts and API credentials have become invisible across your applications. The platform maps NHI discovery and lifecycle events with real-time inventory that actually surfaces what your teams forgot existed, addressing the identity asset management gap most organizations live with. Skip this if you need deep PAM integration or assume your IAM vendor's native NHI controls are sufficient; Saviynt's value erodes quickly in smaller deployments where the inventory problem hasn't yet become a compliance liability.
Manages AI agent identities and non-human access across cloud and SaaS platforms
Identity security platform for managing human and non-human identities
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Common questions about comparing Oasis Agentic Access Management vs Saviynt Identity Cloud for your non-human identity needs.
Oasis Agentic Access Management: Manages AI agent identities and non-human access across cloud and SaaS platforms. built by Oasis Security. Core capabilities include Complete inventory and mapping of AI agents, identities, and permissions, Automated agent identity provisioning with time-bound access, Policy enforcement across AI ecosystems..
Saviynt Identity Cloud: Identity security platform for managing human and non-human identities. built by Saviynt. Core capabilities include Non-human identity discovery across applications and environments, Real-time inventory of non-human identities, Identity security posture management..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Oasis Agentic Access Management differentiates with Complete inventory and mapping of AI agents, identities, and permissions, Automated agent identity provisioning with time-bound access, Policy enforcement across AI ecosystems. Saviynt Identity Cloud differentiates with Non-human identity discovery across applications and environments, Real-time inventory of non-human identities, Identity security posture management.
Oasis Agentic Access Management is developed by Oasis Security. Saviynt Identity Cloud is developed by Saviynt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Oasis Agentic Access Management and Saviynt Identity Cloud serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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