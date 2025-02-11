Oasis Agentic Access Management: Manages AI agent identities and non-human access across cloud and SaaS platforms. built by Oasis Security. Core capabilities include Complete inventory and mapping of AI agents, identities, and permissions, Automated agent identity provisioning with time-bound access, Policy enforcement across AI ecosystems..

Saviynt Identity Cloud: Identity security platform for managing human and non-human identities. built by Saviynt. Core capabilities include Non-human identity discovery across applications and environments, Real-time inventory of non-human identities, Identity security posture management..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.