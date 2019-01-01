Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Nutanix Security Central is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Nutanix. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure across multiple clouds will get the most from Nutanix Security Central because it connects asset visibility to incident response without forcing you into a single-vendor cloud ecosystem. The platform covers NIST Identify and Detect functions thoroughly, with compliance auditing against CIS, NIST CSF, and PCI-DSS built in, though it prioritizes continuous monitoring and vulnerability discovery over recovery orchestration. Skip this if your team runs primarily public cloud workloads and needs a best-of-breed CSPM; Security Central assumes on-premises or hybrid deployments where microsegmentation and Zero Trust policy automation matter more than cloud-native speed.
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing compliance across multiple cloud providers need Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance primarily because its agentless architecture covers your entire cloud estate without the operational friction of agent deployments. The 150+ framework coverage and native support for AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, and Oracle Cloud means you're not retrofitting compliance tooling around your actual infrastructure. Skip this if your compliance burden is light or single-cloud; the real value is justifying the spend when you're already juggling five different cloud environments and auditors demanding proof that nothing slipped through the gaps.
Unified cloud security operations platform for multicloud workload protection
Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks
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Common questions about comparing Nutanix Security Central vs Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance for your cloud security posture management needs.
Nutanix Security Central: Unified cloud security operations platform for multicloud workload protection. built by Nutanix. Core capabilities include Multicloud security monitoring and visibility, Vulnerability discovery and assessment, Automated incident response with Nutanix Playbooks integration..
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance: Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless deployment with 100% cloud estate coverage, Support for 150+ compliance frameworks and CIS benchmarks, Multi-cloud compliance monitoring across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Nutanix Security Central differentiates with Multicloud security monitoring and visibility, Vulnerability discovery and assessment, Automated incident response with Nutanix Playbooks integration. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance differentiates with Agentless deployment with 100% cloud estate coverage, Support for 150+ compliance frameworks and CIS benchmarks, Multi-cloud compliance monitoring across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud.
Nutanix Security Central is developed by Nutanix. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Nutanix Security Central and Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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