NuSummit Cybersecurity CodeSign: Automated code signing solution for software authenticity and integrity. built by NuSummit Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Support for 50+ file types across multiple operating systems and platforms, Multi-certificate support, End-to-end automation for unified signing..

OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain: Secures SDLC with malware detection, vuln scanning, SBOM gen & secret detection. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include SBOM generation with CycloneDX and SPDX export formats, Container image security scanning across all layers, Multiscanning with 30+ antivirus engines for malware detection..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.