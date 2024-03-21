Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
npq is a free software composition analysis tool. Socket is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Socket. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developers and AppSec teams managing npm/yarn dependencies in CI/CD pipelines should choose npq for its shift-left approach to package auditing; it catches malicious or compromised packages before they land in your codebase, not after deployment. The tool's free pricing and 1,555 GitHub stars reflect solid adoption among teams that value simplicity over scanning breadth. Not ideal if you need deep vulnerability scoring or license compliance checks; npq does one job well and stops there.
Development teams and AppSec leads shipping npm or PyPI dependencies need Socket to catch malicious packages before they land in production, since it detects behavioral patterns like data exfiltration and RCE that static analysis misses. The tool's real-time blocking during the window before registry removal gives you protection when the threat is still live and most dangerous, and its coverage across GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment reflects actual supply chain hardening. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on compiled languages or Java ecosystems where your attack surface is fundamentally different.
A tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process.
Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing npq vs Socket for your software composition analysis needs.
npq: A tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process..
Socket: Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains. built by Socket. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of malicious npm and PyPI packages, Behavioral analysis of package code for data exfiltration, RCE, and backdoor patterns, Security alerts with detailed threat descriptions and actionable remediation advice..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
npq is open-source with 1,555 GitHub stars. Socket is developed by Socket. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
npq and Socket serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, NPM. Key differences: npq is Free while Socket is Commercial, npq is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox