Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. npq is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security
Teams shipping code at startup velocity need Aikido Software Supply Chain Security to catch malware in dependencies before it reaches production, not after a CVE drops. The IDE plugin blocks poisoned packages during development while the Safe Chain hooks integrate with npm, yarn, and pnpm without slowing the build pipeline. Skip this if your org treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox rather than an active threat; Aikido is built for teams that want real-time detection, not quarterly SBOM exports.
Developers and AppSec teams managing npm/yarn dependencies in CI/CD pipelines should choose npq for its shift-left approach to package auditing; it catches malicious or compromised packages before they land in your codebase, not after deployment. The tool's free pricing and 1,555 GitHub stars reflect solid adoption among teams that value simplicity over scanning breadth. Not ideal if you need deep vulnerability scoring or license compliance checks; npq does one job well and stops there.
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
A tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Supply Chain Security vs npq for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..
npq: A tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aikido Security. npq is open-source with 1,555 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security and npq serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM, Supply Chain Security. Key differences: Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is Commercial while npq is Free, npq is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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