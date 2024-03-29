Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
npm-scan is a free software composition analysis tool. npm-zoo is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Developer-led security teams maintaining Node.js applications want npm-scan because it requires zero configuration and runs offline, catching vulnerabilities in your installed packages without shipping dependency data to external services. The heuristic approach means you get fast local scanning without the typical SCA vendor's network latency, and the zero-dollar price removes procurement friction for teams already skeptical of security tooling. Skip this if your organization needs supply chain attestation, SBOM generation, or integration with your existing vulnerability management platform; npm-scan is deliberately narrow, built for developers who need quick answers about what they've already installed.
Development teams managing open-source dependencies at small to mid-market scale should use npm-zoo for fast, zero-friction screening of known malicious packages before they enter your supply chain. The tool's strength is specificity: it maintains a curated blocklist rather than attempting broad vulnerability scoring, which means fewer false positives and faster decisions at code review time. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across your entire dependency tree or integration with your existing SCA platform; npm-zoo is best deployed as a gating check, not a replacement for deeper composition analysis.
An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages.
npm-zoo is a curated database of known malicious NPM packages that helps developers and security researchers identify and avoid potentially harmful dependencies in their projects.
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Common questions about comparing npm-scan vs npm-zoo for your software composition analysis needs.
npm-scan: An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages..
npm-zoo: npm-zoo is a curated database of known malicious NPM packages that helps developers and security researchers identify and avoid potentially harmful dependencies in their projects..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
npm-scan and npm-zoo serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM, Nodejs. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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