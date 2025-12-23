NordLayer NordStellar: Threat intelligence platform combining network security and threat exposure mgmt. built by Nord Security. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring for company mentions and data leaks, Real-time compromised credential detection, Data breach management and investigation..

OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence: Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure. built by Osintleak. Core capabilities include Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.