Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Nord Security NordLocker Business is a commercial secure file sharing tool by Nord Security. Progress ShareFile is a commercial secure file sharing tool by ShareFile. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure file sharing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Nord Security NordLocker Business
SMB and mid-market teams handling sensitive documents across distributed workforces need NordLocker Business for its zero-knowledge architecture; your files stay encrypted end-to-end with AES-256, meaning not even Nord can access them during storage or sharing. The 2TB encrypted cloud storage plus GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA compliance certifications make it a faster path to regulated document handling than building your own encrypted vault. Skip this if you need granular activity logging and audit trails for forensics; NordLocker prioritizes confidentiality over the detection and response capabilities that mature compliance teams demand.
Mid-market and enterprise teams that treat file sharing as a compliance and audit problem, not just a convenience layer, will get the most from Progress ShareFile. Its granular permission controls, automated threat remediation, and detailed audit trails address the PR.AA and DE.CM functions that auditors actually ask about, and the AI-driven share recommendations remove the guesswork from who can access what. Skip this if your priority is replacing email encryption entirely; ShareFile bolts onto existing workflows rather than replacing them.
Encrypted cloud document storage for business with secure file sharing
Secure file sharing platform with access controls and threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Nord Security NordLocker Business vs Progress ShareFile for your secure file sharing needs.
Nord Security NordLocker Business: Encrypted cloud document storage for business with secure file sharing. built by Nord Security. Core capabilities include End-to-end encryption with AES-256 and xChaCha20-Poly1305, Zero-knowledge architecture, 2TB cloud storage..
Progress ShareFile: Secure file sharing platform with access controls and threat detection. built by ShareFile. Core capabilities include Granular permissions with password protection and customized folder permissions, AI-driven share settings that recommend security configurations, Threat detection with alerts for suspicious activity..
Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Nord Security NordLocker Business differentiates with End-to-end encryption with AES-256 and xChaCha20-Poly1305, Zero-knowledge architecture, 2TB cloud storage. Progress ShareFile differentiates with Granular permissions with password protection and customized folder permissions, AI-driven share settings that recommend security configurations, Threat detection with alerts for suspicious activity.
Nord Security NordLocker Business is developed by Nord Security. Progress ShareFile is developed by ShareFile. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Nord Security NordLocker Business and Progress ShareFile serve similar Secure File Sharing use cases: both are Secure File Sharing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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