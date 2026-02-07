Nord Security NordLocker Business: Encrypted cloud document storage for business with secure file sharing. built by Nord Security. Core capabilities include End-to-end encryption with AES-256 and xChaCha20-Poly1305, Zero-knowledge architecture, 2TB cloud storage..

Progress ShareFile: Secure file sharing platform with access controls and threat detection. built by ShareFile. Core capabilities include Granular permissions with password protection and customized folder permissions, AI-driven share settings that recommend security configurations, Threat detection with alerts for suspicious activity..

Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.