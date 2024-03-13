JavaScript-heavy frontend teams shipping to untrusted environments should use NoPP if prototype pollution is a recurring finding in your threat model. The tool does one thing well: object freezing stops the attack vector cold, and it's free, so friction to adoption is minimal. Skip it if your codebase doesn't frequently expose object mutation as an attack surface, or if you need SAST scanning across your full stack; NoPP is a surgical fix, not a vulnerability scanner.

OpenRefactory iCR for C

Development teams shipping C code who need automated repair, not just vulnerability reporting, should evaluate OpenRefactory iCR for C; it closes the gap between finding issues and actually fixing them at scale. The tool is benchmarked against NIST SAMATE, giving you a credible third-party baseline for what it catches rather than vendor marketing claims. Skip this if your codebase is predominantly Java or Python and you're looking for language-agnostic coverage; the C focus is deliberate, and the multi-language support appears secondary to the core strength.