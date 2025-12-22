Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido AI Code Review is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. OpenRefactory iCR for C is a commercial static application security testing tool by OpenRefactory. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and SMB velocity will get immediate value from Aikido AI Code Review because its AI-generated PR comments catch logic bugs and performance issues before merge, compressing what would take a human reviewer 15 minutes into seconds. The tool covers NIST ID.IM (improvement processes) by making code quality feedback systematic and repeatable across your codebase, which matters more than detection scores when you're resource-constrained. Skip this if you need deep security-specific vulnerability scanning; Aikido is a code quality accelerant, not a replacement for SAST tools that hunt injection flaws and cryptographic weaknesses.
Development teams shipping C code who need automated repair, not just vulnerability reporting, should evaluate OpenRefactory iCR for C; it closes the gap between finding issues and actually fixing them at scale. The tool is benchmarked against NIST SAMATE, giving you a credible third-party baseline for what it catches rather than vendor marketing claims. Skip this if your codebase is predominantly Java or Python and you're looking for language-agnostic coverage; the C focus is deliberate, and the multi-language support appears secondary to the core strength.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
Automated C code analysis and repair tool benchmarked against NIST SAMATE.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido AI Code Review vs OpenRefactory iCR for C for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..
OpenRefactory iCR for C: Automated C code analysis and repair tool benchmarked against NIST SAMATE. built by OpenRefactory. Core capabilities include Static analysis of C source code, Automated code repair for identified issues, Trial environment using NIST SAMATE benchmark programs..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido AI Code Review differentiates with Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns. OpenRefactory iCR for C differentiates with Static analysis of C source code, Automated code repair for identified issues, Trial environment using NIST SAMATE benchmark programs.
Aikido AI Code Review is developed by Aikido Security. OpenRefactory iCR for C is developed by OpenRefactory. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido AI Code Review and OpenRefactory iCR for C serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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