NeuralTrust Model Scanner: Scans AI models for malicious code, vulnerabilities, and unsafe artifacts pre-deployment. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Detection of deserialization vulnerabilities (CWE-502) including unsafe pickle opcodes and attack patterns, Detection of dangerous module imports and references (CWE-506), Detection of network vulnerabilities including embedded URLs and external requests (CWE-924)..

Vijil Trust Report: LLM trust evaluation report scoring models on security, safety & reliability. built by Vijil. Core capabilities include Multi-dimensional LLM trust scoring covering hallucination, security, toxicity, robustness, privacy, fairness, ethics, and transparency, Overall aggregate trust score with visual circular chart representation, Assessment of LLM vulnerability to jailbreaks, prompt injections, data poisoning, and model tampering..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.