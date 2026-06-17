NeuralTrust Model Scanner: Scans AI models for malicious code, vulnerabilities, and unsafe artifacts pre-deployment. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Detection of deserialization vulnerabilities (CWE-502) including unsafe pickle opcodes and attack patterns, Detection of dangerous module imports and references (CWE-506), Detection of network vulnerabilities including embedded URLs and external requests (CWE-924)..

Secure AI Lab: Academic research lab focused on privacy-preserving and secure AI/ML. built by Secure AI Lab. Core capabilities include Homomorphic encryption (FHE) integration for federated learning gradient aggregation, SecPATE: Secure Multi-Party Computation for private teacher ensemble aggregation, Pri-WeDec: FHE-based encrypted inference for weapon detection in digital forensics..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.