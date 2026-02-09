Neural Defend

Security teams defending against identity fraud and synthetic media attacks should choose Neural Defend for its sub-second processing speed and unified detection across audio, video, image, and document deepfakes in a single API. The real-time performance matters here: most deepfake detection tools require batch processing or multi-second analysis windows, which breaks authentication workflows; Neural Defend's 1-second threshold keeps legitimate users moving. The caveat is the vendor's size and India-based operations; if your procurement or compliance team requires US-headquartered vendors or local support infrastructure, this becomes friction. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or DFIR; Neural Defend prioritizes detection over evidence preservation.