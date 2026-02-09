Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Neural Defend is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Neural Defend. ScamAI is a commercial deepfake detection tool by ScamAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams defending against identity fraud and synthetic media attacks should choose Neural Defend for its sub-second processing speed and unified detection across audio, video, image, and document deepfakes in a single API. The real-time performance matters here: most deepfake detection tools require batch processing or multi-second analysis windows, which breaks authentication workflows; Neural Defend's 1-second threshold keeps legitimate users moving. The caveat is the vendor's size and India-based operations; if your procurement or compliance team requires US-headquartered vendors or local support infrastructure, this becomes friction. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or DFIR; Neural Defend prioritizes detection over evidence preservation.
Teams defending against synthetic media in customer-facing channels,social engineering, fraud verification, content moderation,should start with ScamAI for its real-time detection across image, audio, and video without requiring forensic-grade analysis on every submission. The Eva-v1-Fast model processes standard uploads at scale while Active Liveness catches presentation attacks in live verification flows, covering both DE.CM continuous monitoring and DE.AE incident detection. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or deep synthetic attribution; ScamAI prioritizes blocking fakes at intake, not investigating them after the fact.
Detects deepfakes in audio, video, images, and documents using AI models.
AI platform for real-time deepfake & synthetic media detection
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Common questions about comparing Neural Defend vs ScamAI for your deepfake detection needs.
Neural Defend: Detects deepfakes in audio, video, images, and documents using AI models. built by Neural Defend. Core capabilities include Audio deepfake detection, Video deepfake detection, Image deepfake detection..
ScamAI: AI platform for real-time deepfake & synthetic media detection. built by ScamAI. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake and synthetic media detection, Image, audio, and video content analysis, Eva-v1-Fast model for standard detection..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Neural Defend differentiates with Audio deepfake detection, Video deepfake detection, Image deepfake detection. ScamAI differentiates with Real-time deepfake and synthetic media detection, Image, audio, and video content analysis, Eva-v1-Fast model for standard detection.
Neural Defend is developed by Neural Defend. ScamAI is developed by ScamAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Neural Defend and ScamAI serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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