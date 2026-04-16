Aurigin AI: Real-time API for detecting AI-generated & cloned voices in biometric systems. built by Aurigin AI. Core capabilities include Real-time voice liveness detection (under 50 ms), 98%+ detection accuracy across TTS, voice conversion, replay, and cloning attacks, 80+ language support with language-agnostic neural architecture..

Neural Defend: Detects deepfakes in audio, video, images, and documents using AI models. built by Neural Defend. Core capabilities include Audio deepfake detection, Video deepfake detection, Image deepfake detection..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.