Netskope One Security Service Edge vs Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA

Netskope One Security Service Edge

Netskope One Security Service Edge

Cloud-delivered SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and data protection

Security Service Edge
 Commercial
Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA

Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA

ZTNA solution providing secure user-to-app access without network exposure

Zero Trust Network Access
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Netskope One Security Service Edge
Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Security Service Edge
Zero Trust Network Access
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Hybrid
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Netskope
Zscaler
Headquarters
Santa Clara, California, United States
San Jose, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
AI Powered Security
CASB
Cloud Security
Data Loss Prevention
SWG
Threat Protection
ZTNA
Zero Trust
Hybrid Cloud
Remote Access
Threat Prevention
VPN
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Netskope One Security Service Edge

GV1/6
ID1/3
PR4/5
DE2/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total8/22 categories

Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR2/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Netskope One Security Service Edge vs Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Netskope One Security Service Edge and Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA for your security service edge needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Netskope One Security Service Edge: Cloud-delivered SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and data protection

Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA: ZTNA solution providing secure user-to-app access without network exposure

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Netskope One Security Service Edge vs Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA?

Netskope One Security Service Edge, Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA are all Security Service Edge solutions. Netskope One Security Service Edge Cloud-delivered SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and data protection. Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA ZTNA solution providing secure user-to-app access without network exposure. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Netskope One Security Service Edge vs Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA?

The choice between Netskope One Security Service Edge vs Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA depends on your specific requirements. Netskope One Security Service Edge is a commercial solution, while Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Netskope One Security Service Edge vs Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA?

Netskope One Security Service Edge is Commercial, Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Netskope One Security Service Edge a good alternative to Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA?

Yes, Netskope One Security Service Edge can be considered as an alternative to Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA for Security Service Edge needs. Both tools offer Security Service Edge capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Netskope One Security Service Edge and Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Netskope One Security Service Edge and Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Security Service Edge tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

