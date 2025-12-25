Netskope One Security Service Edge: Cloud-delivered SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and data protection. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Next Generation Secure Web Gateway (NG-SWG), Cloud Firewall as a Service (FWaaS)..

Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG): Cloud-based web security gateway with threat protection and data loss prevention. built by Skyhigh Security. Core capabilities include URL and category filtering with risk-based website classification, SSL decryption for encrypted traffic inspection, Zero-day malware protection with machine learning and sandboxing..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.