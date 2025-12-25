Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Netskope One Security Service Edge is a commercial security service edge tool by Netskope. Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is a commercial security service edge tool by Skyhigh Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Netskope One Security Service Edge
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with distributed workforces and heavy SaaS adoption should start here; Netskope One covers the full SSE stack (CASB, SWG, ZTNA, DLP) in a single cloud-delivered platform, eliminating the point-product sprawl that kills operational efficiency. The vendor's NIST coverage across PR.AA, PR.DS, and DE.CM reflects strong access controls and data protection, though continuous monitoring still leans toward detection rather than response automation. Skip this if your team needs deep on-premises integration or plans to hand over identity governance entirely to a dedicated IAM platform; Netskope assumes you'll own access policy decisions.
Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid cloud sprawl will get the most from Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway for its ability to inspect encrypted traffic and block zero-day threats without forcing all traffic through a single choke point; FedRAMP High authorization and dedicated egress IPs mean you can actually deploy this across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud infrastructure without rebuilding your network. The integrated CASB and DLP engines handle data exfiltration risks that point solutions miss, though monitoring and response capabilities lag behind vendors who've invested heavily in post-breach detection. Skip this if your team lacks bandwidth for SSL decryption tuning or if you need deep forensics on compromised sessions; Skyhigh prioritizes prevention over investigation.
Cloud-delivered SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and data protection
Cloud-based web security gateway with threat protection and data loss prevention
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Common questions about comparing Netskope One Security Service Edge vs Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) for your security service edge needs.
Netskope One Security Service Edge: Cloud-delivered SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and data protection. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Next Generation Secure Web Gateway (NG-SWG), Cloud Firewall as a Service (FWaaS)..
Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG): Cloud-based web security gateway with threat protection and data loss prevention. built by Skyhigh Security. Core capabilities include URL and category filtering with risk-based website classification, SSL decryption for encrypted traffic inspection, Zero-day malware protection with machine learning and sandboxing..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Netskope One Security Service Edge differentiates with Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Next Generation Secure Web Gateway (NG-SWG), Cloud Firewall as a Service (FWaaS). Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) differentiates with URL and category filtering with risk-based website classification, SSL decryption for encrypted traffic inspection, Zero-day malware protection with machine learning and sandboxing.
Netskope One Security Service Edge is developed by Netskope. Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is developed by Skyhigh Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Netskope One Security Service Edge and Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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