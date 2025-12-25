Netskope One Security Service Edge: Cloud-delivered SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and data protection. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Next Generation Secure Web Gateway (NG-SWG), Cloud Firewall as a Service (FWaaS)..

Netskope One SSE: Cloud-based SSE platform consolidating SWG, CASB, ZTNA, FWaaS, and RBI. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Next Generation Secure Web Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.