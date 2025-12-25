Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG): Next-gen SWG for web/SaaS security with threat protection and DLP. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Single-pass TLS inspection for web and SaaS traffic, Multi-stage sandboxing and anti-malware protection, ML-based threat analysis with threat intelligence feeds..

Netskope One Security Service Edge: Cloud-delivered SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and data protection. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Next Generation Secure Web Gateway (NG-SWG), Cloud Firewall as a Service (FWaaS)..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.