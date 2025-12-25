Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is a commercial security service edge tool by Netskope. Netskope One Security Service Edge is a commercial security service edge tool by Netskope. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS traffic need Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway for its single-pass TLS inspection that doesn't tank performance while catching threats in web and cloud app layers simultaneously. The 65+ ML models for behavior analytics and User Confidence Index scoring mean you're enforcing policy based on actual user risk, not just rulebooks, and the 3,000+ data identifiers catch DLP violations competitors miss. Skip this if your organization primarily uses on-premises applications and traditional web filtering suffices; Netskope's value collapses when you're not running thick SaaS adoption or need the inspection speed for 50,000+ concurrent users.
Netskope One Security Service Edge
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with distributed workforces and heavy SaaS adoption should start here; Netskope One covers the full SSE stack (CASB, SWG, ZTNA, DLP) in a single cloud-delivered platform, eliminating the point-product sprawl that kills operational efficiency. The vendor's NIST coverage across PR.AA, PR.DS, and DE.CM reflects strong access controls and data protection, though continuous monitoring still leans toward detection rather than response automation. Skip this if your team needs deep on-premises integration or plans to hand over identity governance entirely to a dedicated IAM platform; Netskope assumes you'll own access policy decisions.
Next-gen SWG for web/SaaS security with threat protection and DLP
Cloud-delivered SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and data protection
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Common questions about comparing Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) vs Netskope One Security Service Edge for your security service edge needs.
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG): Next-gen SWG for web/SaaS security with threat protection and DLP. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Single-pass TLS inspection for web and SaaS traffic, Multi-stage sandboxing and anti-malware protection, ML-based threat analysis with threat intelligence feeds..
Netskope One Security Service Edge: Cloud-delivered SSE platform with CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and data protection. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Next Generation Secure Web Gateway (NG-SWG), Cloud Firewall as a Service (FWaaS)..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) differentiates with Single-pass TLS inspection for web and SaaS traffic, Multi-stage sandboxing and anti-malware protection, ML-based threat analysis with threat intelligence feeds. Netskope One Security Service Edge differentiates with Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Next Generation Secure Web Gateway (NG-SWG), Cloud Firewall as a Service (FWaaS).
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is developed by Netskope. Netskope One Security Service Edge is developed by Netskope. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Netskope One Security Service Edge serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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