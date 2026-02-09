Security teams hunting lateral movement and insider threats inside their own networks will get the most from Nebulock, since its behavioral baselining actually catches credential misuse and anomalous account activity that signature-based detection misses. The platform's multi-threaded AI agents run parallel investigations across normalized data sources, which matters when you're trying to stitch together a compromise timeline from logs that don't naturally talk to each other. Skip this if you need broad threat detection across your entire stack; Nebulock is deliberately focused on post-breach hunting and response, not prevention. SOC teams drowning in alert volume will see immediate value in Prophet AI Threat Hunter's natural language interface for querying and triaging alerts without writing queries or waiting for analyst availability. The platform covers both detection and incident analysis under NIST CSF 2.0, with particular strength in DE.AE and RS.AN functions that matter most when your backlog is the bottleneck. Skip this if your team needs deep forensics and recovery automation; Prophet prioritizes triage speed over post-incident response workflows, which works fine for mid-market shops but leaves larger forensics teams incomplete.