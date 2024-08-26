Akamai Hunt: Managed threat hunting service detecting evasive threats in network environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Managed threat hunting service with expert security team, Real-time threat detection using machine learning and AI, Context-rich threat intelligence from global Akamai data..

Nebulock: AI-powered threat hunting platform for detecting lateral movement & insider threats. built by Nebulock. Core capabilities include AI-based behavioral baselining and deviation detection, Multi-threaded AI agents for parallel threat hunting, Natural language query interface for security investigations..

Both serve the Threat Hunting market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.