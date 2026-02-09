Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Moxso Data Breach Detection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Moxso. Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension is a free digital risk protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams responsible for employee data exposure need Moxso Data Breach Detection because it catches breaches in real time across dark web, deep web, and surface web sources rather than waiting for your own incident response team to discover them. The tool monitors against hundreds of millions of data points and categorizes breach severity automatically, so your team can triage exposed credentials versus exposed home addresses in seconds. Skip this if your organization needs to monitor customer data breaches as well; Moxso is built specifically for employee-centric monitoring and won't give you visibility into third-party customer exposures.
Developers and security engineers who need passive detection of leaked credentials in their browser traffic should use Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension; it catches API keys and database passwords that slip into logs, error pages, and third-party services before they propagate. The 393 GitHub stars reflect active community adoption and signal the tool works reliably in real browsers. Skip this if you need centralized policy enforcement or remediation workflows across your org; this is a point-of-use control, not a platform.
Monitors employee data in third-party breaches and alerts on exposure
A Chrome browser extension that uses machine learning to detect and alert users about sensitive data exposure and potential data breaches across web environments.
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Common questions about comparing Moxso Data Breach Detection vs Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension for your digital risk protection needs.
Moxso Data Breach Detection: Monitors employee data in third-party breaches and alerts on exposure. built by Moxso. Core capabilities include Automatic alerts when employee data appears in external breaches, Continuous monitoring against hundreds of millions of data points, Data breach severity categorization..
Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension: A Chrome browser extension that uses machine learning to detect and alert users about sensitive data exposure and potential data breaches across web environments..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Moxso Data Breach Detection is developed by Moxso. Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension is open-source with 393 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Moxso Data Breach Detection and Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach, Alerting. Key differences: Moxso Data Breach Detection is Commercial while Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension is Free, Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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