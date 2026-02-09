Moxso Data Breach Detection: Monitors employee data in third-party breaches and alerts on exposure. built by Moxso. Core capabilities include Automatic alerts when employee data appears in external breaches, Continuous monitoring against hundreds of millions of data points, Data breach severity categorization..

Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension: A Chrome browser extension that uses machine learning to detect and alert users about sensitive data exposure and potential data breaches across web environments..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.