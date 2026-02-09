Mirror Security is a commercial ai spm tool by Mirror Security. Opsin is a commercial ai spm tool by Opsin. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code with AI assistants need Mirror Security to prevent secrets and PII from leaking into training data and model outputs. The tool enforces access control at the developer level with encrypted vector indexing and policy-based blocking, covering PR.DS and PR.PS across the NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your org hasn't standardized on specific AI coding tools yet; Mirror works best when you're already committed to Copilot, Claude, or similar and need guardrails around what those tools can see.
Secures AI coding assistants by controlling data access and monitoring prompts.
AI security platform to discover, govern & monitor AI data exposure risks.
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Common questions about comparing Mirror Security vs Opsin for your ai spm needs.
Mirror Security: Secures AI coding assistants by controlling data access and monitoring prompts. built by Mirror Security. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include Access control for AI tools in development environments, Policy-based blocking of outbound traffic from sensitive files and repositories, Scanning of AI prompts and outputs for sensitive data..
Opsin: AI security platform to discover, govern & monitor AI data exposure risks. built by Opsin. Core capabilities include AI Cataloging: continuous discovery of AI agents, copilots, and internal apps, AI Risk Assessment: identifies sensitive data exposed to AI tools with actionable context, AI Security Posture Management: remediates oversharing, misconfigurations, and excessive data access..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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