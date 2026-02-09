Mirror Security: Secures AI coding assistants by controlling data access and monitoring prompts. built by Mirror Security. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include Access control for AI tools in development environments, Policy-based blocking of outbound traffic from sensitive files and repositories, Scanning of AI prompts and outputs for sensitive data..

Opsin: AI security platform to discover, govern & monitor AI data exposure risks. built by Opsin. Core capabilities include AI Cataloging: continuous discovery of AI agents, copilots, and internal apps, AI Risk Assessment: identifies sensitive data exposed to AI tools with actionable context, AI Security Posture Management: remediates oversharing, misconfigurations, and excessive data access..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.