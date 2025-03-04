Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention: Prevents unauthorized sharing and transfer of sensitive data across devices. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Centralized policy management through Microsoft Purview compliance portal, Protection across endpoints, Office 365, OneDrive, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft 365 Copilot, Sensitive information type detection including out-of-the-box, custom, and trainable classifiers..

NordLocker for iOS: Mobile file encryption and cloud backup app for iOS devices. built by Nord Security. Core capabilities include End-to-end encryption for files and folders, Automatic file backup, Cross-device and cross-platform file synchronization..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.