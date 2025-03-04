Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Microsoft. NordLocker for iOS is a commercial mobile data protection tool by Nord Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Organizations with Microsoft 365-heavy workflows should pick Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention because it requires zero configuration for cloud workloads and catches sensitive data movement across Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive without additional agents or console sprawl. The integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot means you're protecting data at the point where employees are actually working, not just at the perimeter. Skip this if your critical data lives outside Microsoft's ecosystem or you need network-layer DLP that works equally well on non-Microsoft SaaS applications; Purview's strength is depth within one vendor's stack, not breadth across your entire software inventory. SMB and mid-market teams managing sensitive files across personal and corporate iOS devices will get real value from NordLocker for iOS because it encrypts files client-side without requiring your IT team to manage key infrastructure. The automatic backup and cross-device sync mean employees actually use encryption instead of working around it, and Nord Security's user-controlled key model aligns with NIST CSF 2.0 data security controls that demand confidentiality without organizational key escrow. Skip this if you need granular mobile device management, audit logging tied to specific users, or enforcement policies; NordLocker prioritizes individual privacy over organizational visibility.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention
Organizations with Microsoft 365-heavy workflows should pick Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention because it requires zero configuration for cloud workloads and catches sensitive data movement across Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive without additional agents or console sprawl. The integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot means you're protecting data at the point where employees are actually working, not just at the perimeter. Skip this if your critical data lives outside Microsoft's ecosystem or you need network-layer DLP that works equally well on non-Microsoft SaaS applications; Purview's strength is depth within one vendor's stack, not breadth across your entire software inventory.
SMB and mid-market teams managing sensitive files across personal and corporate iOS devices will get real value from NordLocker for iOS because it encrypts files client-side without requiring your IT team to manage key infrastructure. The automatic backup and cross-device sync mean employees actually use encryption instead of working around it, and Nord Security's user-controlled key model aligns with NIST CSF 2.0 data security controls that demand confidentiality without organizational key escrow. Skip this if you need granular mobile device management, audit logging tied to specific users, or enforcement policies; NordLocker prioritizes individual privacy over organizational visibility.
Prevents unauthorized sharing and transfer of sensitive data across devices
Mobile file encryption and cloud backup app for iOS devices
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Common questions about comparing Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention vs NordLocker for iOS for your data loss prevention needs.
Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention: Prevents unauthorized sharing and transfer of sensitive data across devices. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Centralized policy management through Microsoft Purview compliance portal, Protection across endpoints, Office 365, OneDrive, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft 365 Copilot, Sensitive information type detection including out-of-the-box, custom, and trainable classifiers..
NordLocker for iOS: Mobile file encryption and cloud backup app for iOS devices. built by Nord Security. Core capabilities include End-to-end encryption for files and folders, Automatic file backup, Cross-device and cross-platform file synchronization..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention differentiates with Centralized policy management through Microsoft Purview compliance portal, Protection across endpoints, Office 365, OneDrive, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft 365 Copilot, Sensitive information type detection including out-of-the-box, custom, and trainable classifiers. NordLocker for iOS differentiates with End-to-end encryption for files and folders, Automatic file backup, Cross-device and cross-platform file synchronization.
Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention is developed by Microsoft. NordLocker for iOS is developed by Nord Security. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention and NordLocker for iOS serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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