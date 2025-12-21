Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Microsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention
Organizations with Microsoft 365-heavy workflows should pick Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention because it requires zero configuration for cloud workloads and catches sensitive data movement across Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive without additional agents or console sprawl. The integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot means you're protecting data at the point where employees are actually working, not just at the perimeter. Skip this if your critical data lives outside Microsoft's ecosystem or you need network-layer DLP that works equally well on non-Microsoft SaaS applications; Purview's strength is depth within one vendor's stack, not breadth across your entire software inventory.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
Prevents unauthorized sharing and transfer of sensitive data across devices
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Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention: Prevents unauthorized sharing and transfer of sensitive data across devices. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Centralized policy management through Microsoft Purview compliance portal, Protection across endpoints, Office 365, OneDrive, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft 365 Copilot, Sensitive information type detection including out-of-the-box, custom, and trainable classifiers..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP differentiates with Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls. Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention differentiates with Centralized policy management through Microsoft Purview compliance portal, Protection across endpoints, Office 365, OneDrive, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft 365 Copilot, Sensitive information type detection including out-of-the-box, custom, and trainable classifiers.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention is developed by Microsoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP integrates with Active Directory, Group Policy, Microsoft RDS, Citrix XenDesktop, Citrix XenApp and 6 more. Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention integrates with Microsoft Purview Information Protection, Microsoft Defender XDR, Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Office 365 and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP and Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools, both cover Alerting. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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