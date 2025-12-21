Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..

Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention: Prevents unauthorized sharing and transfer of sensitive data across devices. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Centralized policy management through Microsoft Purview compliance portal, Protection across endpoints, Office 365, OneDrive, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft 365 Copilot, Sensitive information type detection including out-of-the-box, custom, and trainable classifiers..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.