Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Microsoft. SentinelOne is a commercial extended detection and response tool by SentinelOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint
Mid-market and enterprise teams already running Microsoft 365 will get immediate value from Microsoft Defender for Endpoint because it integrates directly into your existing infrastructure without the deployment friction of standalone EDR tools. The platform covers six of eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis, meaning detection and response happen faster when you're not context-switching between products. Skip this if your environment is heavily non-Windows or you need best-of-breed EDR capabilities independent of your productivity suite; Microsoft Defender prioritizes platform convenience over the specialized threat hunting depth that pure-play EDR vendors deliver.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams needing faster threat containment will find SentinelOne's value in its autonomous response engine, which executes remediation without waiting for analyst approval. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and incident analysis, with particular strength in automated mitigation that prevents lateral movement. Skip this if your organization prioritizes deep forensic control and wants humans reviewing every response action; SentinelOne's speed comes from trading some visibility into automated decisions for faster mean time to containment.
Multiplatform endpoint security with detection and response capabilities
AI-driven endpoint protection platform for threat detection and response
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Common questions about comparing Microsoft Defender for Endpoint vs SentinelOne for your endpoint detection and response needs.
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint: Multiplatform endpoint security with detection and response capabilities. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Endpoint detection and response (EDR), Automatic attack disruption for ransomware, Exposure management..
SentinelOne: AI-driven endpoint protection platform for threat detection and response. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection, Automated threat response, Endpoint protection..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint differentiates with Endpoint detection and response (EDR), Automatic attack disruption for ransomware, Exposure management. SentinelOne differentiates with AI-powered threat detection, Automated threat response, Endpoint protection.
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is developed by Microsoft. SentinelOne is developed by SentinelOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and SentinelOne serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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