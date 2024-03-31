Microsoft Defender for Endpoint: Multiplatform endpoint security with detection and response capabilities. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Endpoint detection and response (EDR), Automatic attack disruption for ransomware, Exposure management..

SentinelOne: AI-driven endpoint protection platform for threat detection and response. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection, Automated threat response, Endpoint protection..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.