Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Metabadger is a free cloud security posture management tool. Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing large AWS EC2 fleets should use Metabadger to eliminate IMDSv1 exposure at scale; the automation handles what manual remediation cannot, reducing SSRF attack surface across hundreds or thousands of instances without requiring instance restarts. The tool is free and open-source with 143 GitHub stars, meaning it runs on your infrastructure with no vendor lock-in. Skip this if your environment is mostly containerized or your EC2 instances are already hardened through infrastructure-as-code; Metabadger solves a specific, already-known compliance gap, not a discovery problem.
Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool
Teams running AWS at startup scale or early-stage growth will find Zeus useful because it enforces CIS benchmarks without requiring a dedicated cloud security hire; the free pricing and 710 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community trust. The automatic remediation feature means you can harden misconfigurations in batches rather than ticket them one by one. Skip this if you need multi-cloud coverage or continuous drift detection across dozens of accounts; Zeus is purpose-built for AWS config audits, not runtime monitoring or infrastructure drift.
Metabadger automates the upgrade of AWS EC2 instances to use the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2) to prevent SSRF attacks and reduce attack surface.
Zeus is an AWS security auditing and hardening tool that evaluates cloud configurations against CIS benchmarks and can automatically apply recommended security settings.
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Common questions about comparing Metabadger vs Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool for your cloud security posture management needs.
Metabadger: Metabadger automates the upgrade of AWS EC2 instances to use the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2) to prevent SSRF attacks and reduce attack surface..
Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool: Zeus is an AWS security auditing and hardening tool that evaluates cloud configurations against CIS benchmarks and can automatically apply recommended security settings..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Metabadger is open-source with 143 GitHub stars. Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool is open-source with 710 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Metabadger and Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Security Hardening, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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