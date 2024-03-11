Metabadger: Metabadger automates the upgrade of AWS EC2 instances to use the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2) to prevent SSRF attacks and reduce attack surface..

Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool: Zeus is an AWS security auditing and hardening tool that evaluates cloud configurations against CIS benchmarks and can automatically apply recommended security settings..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.