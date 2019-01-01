Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Metabadger is a free cloud security posture management tool. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing large AWS EC2 fleets should use Metabadger to eliminate IMDSv1 exposure at scale; the automation handles what manual remediation cannot, reducing SSRF attack surface across hundreds or thousands of instances without requiring instance restarts. The tool is free and open-source with 143 GitHub stars, meaning it runs on your infrastructure with no vendor lock-in. Skip this if your environment is mostly containerized or your EC2 instances are already hardened through infrastructure-as-code; Metabadger solves a specific, already-known compliance gap, not a discovery problem.
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing compliance across multiple cloud providers need Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance primarily because its agentless architecture covers your entire cloud estate without the operational friction of agent deployments. The 150+ framework coverage and native support for AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, and Oracle Cloud means you're not retrofitting compliance tooling around your actual infrastructure. Skip this if your compliance burden is light or single-cloud; the real value is justifying the spend when you're already juggling five different cloud environments and auditors demanding proof that nothing slipped through the gaps.
Metabadger automates the upgrade of AWS EC2 instances to use the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2) to prevent SSRF attacks and reduce attack surface.
Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks
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Common questions about comparing Metabadger vs Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance for your cloud security posture management needs.
Metabadger: Metabadger automates the upgrade of AWS EC2 instances to use the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2) to prevent SSRF attacks and reduce attack surface..
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance: Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless deployment with 100% cloud estate coverage, Support for 150+ compliance frameworks and CIS benchmarks, Multi-cloud compliance monitoring across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Metabadger is open-source with 143 GitHub stars. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Metabadger and Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: Metabadger is Free while Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is Commercial, Metabadger is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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