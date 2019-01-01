Metabadger: Metabadger automates the upgrade of AWS EC2 instances to use the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2) to prevent SSRF attacks and reduce attack surface..

Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance: Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless deployment with 100% cloud estate coverage, Support for 150+ compliance frameworks and CIS benchmarks, Multi-cloud compliance monitoring across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.