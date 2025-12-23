Mend DAST: Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection in web applications, API security testing, Repository integration for CI/CD workflows..

SOOS DAST: CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Web app and API scanning (OpenAPI, SOAP, GraphQL) with OAuth token generation, No-limit scanning across unlimited domains with no concurrent scan restrictions, Containerized deployment via Docker for controlled environment execution..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.