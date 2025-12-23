Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Mend DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Mend.io. NightVision Platform is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by NightVision. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping web applications and APIs who need runtime vulnerability detection without waiting for code review cycles will find Mend DAST's integration into active CI/CD pipelines the core strength here. The tool tests running applications directly rather than static artifacts, which catches logic flaws and configuration issues that SAST alone misses. Skip this if your primary concern is pre-deployment scanning or you need deep API fuzzing capabilities; Mend DAST excels at catching what's live, not preventing what might ship.
Development teams shipping code through GitHub Actions need API scanning that doesn't require infrastructure changes or security team involvement at commit time, and NightVision Platform handles that without the false positives that plague traditional DAST tools. The greybox crawling and vulnerability-to-code mapping eliminate the noise that slows remediation, while the smart proxy unlocks private network scanning without firewall rules or agent sprawl. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime detection or if you're already locked into a scanner that handles both web apps and APIs equally well; NightVision's real advantage is in the API-first workflow, not breadth of vulnerability types.
Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection
DAST platform for scanning web apps & APIs within CI/CD pipelines.
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Common questions about comparing Mend DAST vs NightVision Platform for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Mend DAST: Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection in web applications, API security testing, Repository integration for CI/CD workflows..
NightVision Platform: DAST platform for scanning web apps & APIs within CI/CD pipelines. built by NightVision. Core capabilities include Authenticated and unauthenticated web application and API scanning, Automatic API discovery and documentation of undocumented APIs, CI/CD pipeline integration for per-commit and per-pull-request scanning..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Mend DAST differentiates with Runtime vulnerability detection in web applications, API security testing, Repository integration for CI/CD workflows. NightVision Platform differentiates with Authenticated and unauthenticated web application and API scanning, Automatic API discovery and documentation of undocumented APIs, CI/CD pipeline integration for per-commit and per-pull-request scanning.
Mend DAST is developed by Mend.io. NightVision Platform is developed by NightVision. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Mend DAST and NightVision Platform serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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