Mend DAST: Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection in web applications, API security testing, Repository integration for CI/CD workflows..

NightVision Platform: DAST platform for scanning web apps & APIs within CI/CD pipelines. built by NightVision. Core capabilities include Authenticated and unauthenticated web application and API scanning, Automatic API discovery and documentation of undocumented APIs, CI/CD pipeline integration for per-commit and per-pull-request scanning..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.