Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. NightVision Platform is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by NightVision. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
Development teams shipping code through GitHub Actions need API scanning that doesn't require infrastructure changes or security team involvement at commit time, and NightVision Platform handles that without the false positives that plague traditional DAST tools. The greybox crawling and vulnerability-to-code mapping eliminate the noise that slows remediation, while the smart proxy unlocks private network scanning without firewall rules or agent sprawl. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime detection or if you're already locked into a scanner that handles both web apps and APIs equally well; NightVision's real advantage is in the API-first workflow, not breadth of vulnerability types.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
DAST platform for scanning web apps & APIs within CI/CD pipelines.
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs NightVision Platform for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
NightVision Platform: DAST platform for scanning web apps & APIs within CI/CD pipelines. built by NightVision. Core capabilities include Authenticated and unauthenticated web application and API scanning, Automatic API discovery and documentation of undocumented APIs, CI/CD pipeline integration for per-commit and per-pull-request scanning..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security differentiates with Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning. NightVision Platform differentiates with Authenticated and unauthenticated web application and API scanning, Automatic API discovery and documentation of undocumented APIs, CI/CD pipeline integration for per-commit and per-pull-request scanning.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. NightVision Platform is developed by NightVision. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and NightVision Platform serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, CI/CD, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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