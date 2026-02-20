Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown: AI-powered fake website detection, blocklisting, and takedown managed service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based fake website detection scanning tens of millions of websites daily, Computer vision and NLP models trained on 10,000+ brand datasets, In-house takedown team handling phishing, trademark/copyright, brand abuse, fake job posts, spoofed email domains, and DMCA violations..

Memcyco Fraud Detection: Real-time fraud detection platform protecting against website spoofing & ATO. built by Memcyco. Core capabilities include Real-time website spoofing detection, Account takeover (ATO) prevention, Website cloning detection..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.