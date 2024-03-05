MARA Framework

Mobile app security teams with limited budgets who need hands-on reverse engineering capability will find MARA Framework valuable; it's free and open source with 649 GitHub stars, meaning you get actual community-maintained tooling rather than abandoned code. The framework directly addresses OWASP Mobile Top 10 threats through practical testing features, making it useful for teams already comfortable with manual analysis workflows. Skip this if you need automated mobile scanning or threat prioritization; MARA requires reverse engineering expertise and won't hand you a risk score.