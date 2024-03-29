Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
APKLeaks is a free secrets detection tool. MARA Framework is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Mobile app security teams with limited budgets who need hands-on reverse engineering capability will find MARA Framework valuable; it's free and open source with 649 GitHub stars, meaning you get actual community-maintained tooling rather than abandoned code. The framework directly addresses OWASP Mobile Top 10 threats through practical testing features, making it useful for teams already comfortable with manual analysis workflows. Skip this if you need automated mobile scanning or threat prioritization; MARA requires reverse engineering expertise and won't hand you a risk score.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs MARA Framework for your secrets detection needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
MARA Framework: MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats..
Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. MARA Framework is open-source with 649 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APKLeaks and MARA Framework serve similar Secrets Detection use cases: both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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