Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ManageEngine AD360 is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by ManageEngine. Tuebora Identity Governance and Administration is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Tuebora Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid Active Directory environments will get the most from ManageEngine AD360 because it handles user lifecycle automation and compliance reporting across on-premises, cloud, and Microsoft 365 simultaneously without forcing a rip-and-replace. The platform covers PR.AA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get both access control and continuous monitoring baked in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your organization is purely cloud-native or needs deep API-first identity orchestration; AD360 assumes Active Directory is your anchor point.
Tuebora Identity Governance and Administration
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in manual access reviews and role sprawl should evaluate Tuebora Identity Governance and Administration for its policy-driven review automation and AI-assisted provisioning that actually reduces analyst overhead instead of just documenting it. The platform covers both NIST PR.AA (access control) and ID.AM (asset management) with native support for hybrid cloud deployments across AWS, Azure, and GCP, plus non-human identity management that most competitors still treat as an afterthought. Skip this if your organization needs deep workforce analytics or has heavily customized legacy systems; Tuebora's 38-person team means integration depth is selective, not encyclopedic.
Integrated IAM suite for Active Directory and hybrid identity management
Cloud and on-premise IGA solution with tiered offerings for identity lifecycle
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Common questions about comparing ManageEngine AD360 vs Tuebora Identity Governance and Administration for your identity governance and administration needs.
ManageEngine AD360: Integrated IAM suite for Active Directory and hybrid identity management. built by ManageEngine. Core capabilities include Active Directory user account management and provisioning, Microsoft 365 and Exchange administration and reporting, Hybrid AD, cloud, and file auditing for security and compliance..
Tuebora Identity Governance and Administration: Cloud and on-premise IGA solution with tiered offerings for identity lifecycle. built by Tuebora Inc.. Core capabilities include Identity lifecycle management, Access reviews with policy-based options, Self-service access requests..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ManageEngine AD360 differentiates with Active Directory user account management and provisioning, Microsoft 365 and Exchange administration and reporting, Hybrid AD, cloud, and file auditing for security and compliance. Tuebora Identity Governance and Administration differentiates with Identity lifecycle management, Access reviews with policy-based options, Self-service access requests.
ManageEngine AD360 is developed by ManageEngine. Tuebora Identity Governance and Administration is developed by Tuebora Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ManageEngine AD360 integrates with Active Directory, Microsoft 365, Exchange, Skype for Business, Azure Active Directory. Tuebora Identity Governance and Administration integrates with AWS, Salesforce, GCP, Azure AD, Active Directory. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ManageEngine AD360 and Tuebora Identity Governance and Administration serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools, both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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