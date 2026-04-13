Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.

ManageEngine AD360

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid Active Directory environments will get the most from ManageEngine AD360 because it handles user lifecycle automation and compliance reporting across on-premises, cloud, and Microsoft 365 simultaneously without forcing a rip-and-replace. The platform covers PR.AA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get both access control and continuous monitoring baked in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your organization is purely cloud-native or needs deep API-first identity orchestration; AD360 assumes Active Directory is your anchor point.