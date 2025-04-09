Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ManageEngine AD360 is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by ManageEngine. SailPoint Non-Employee Risk Management is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by SailPoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid Active Directory environments will get the most from ManageEngine AD360 because it handles user lifecycle automation and compliance reporting across on-premises, cloud, and Microsoft 365 simultaneously without forcing a rip-and-replace. The platform covers PR.AA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get both access control and continuous monitoring baked in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your organization is purely cloud-native or needs deep API-first identity orchestration; AD360 assumes Active Directory is your anchor point. Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling contractor and vendor populations will get the most from SailPoint Non-Employee Risk Management because it automates the entire lifecycle,onboarding through scheduled reverification,without forcing manual re-certification cycles. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and GV.SC by enforcing access expiration and context-based governance tied to risk level, which directly shrinks your third-party attack surface. Skip this if your non-employee headcount is under 200 or if you need to manage non-employee identities within a single platform alongside your employee base; SailPoint built this product specifically for scale and separation.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid Active Directory environments will get the most from ManageEngine AD360 because it handles user lifecycle automation and compliance reporting across on-premises, cloud, and Microsoft 365 simultaneously without forcing a rip-and-replace. The platform covers PR.AA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get both access control and continuous monitoring baked in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your organization is purely cloud-native or needs deep API-first identity orchestration; AD360 assumes Active Directory is your anchor point.
SailPoint Non-Employee Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling contractor and vendor populations will get the most from SailPoint Non-Employee Risk Management because it automates the entire lifecycle,onboarding through scheduled reverification,without forcing manual re-certification cycles. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and GV.SC by enforcing access expiration and context-based governance tied to risk level, which directly shrinks your third-party attack surface. Skip this if your non-employee headcount is under 200 or if you need to manage non-employee identities within a single platform alongside your employee base; SailPoint built this product specifically for scale and separation.
Integrated IAM suite for Active Directory and hybrid identity management
Manages identity governance for contractors, vendors, and third-party workers.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing ManageEngine AD360 vs SailPoint Non-Employee Risk Management for your identity governance and administration needs.
ManageEngine AD360: Integrated IAM suite for Active Directory and hybrid identity management. built by ManageEngine. Core capabilities include Active Directory user account management and provisioning, Microsoft 365 and Exchange administration and reporting, Hybrid AD, cloud, and file auditing for security and compliance..
SailPoint Non-Employee Risk Management: Manages identity governance for contractors, vendors, and third-party workers. built by SailPoint. Core capabilities include Automated non-employee lifecycle management, Third-party identity onboarding and offboarding, Identity verification integration..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ManageEngine AD360 differentiates with Active Directory user account management and provisioning, Microsoft 365 and Exchange administration and reporting, Hybrid AD, cloud, and file auditing for security and compliance. SailPoint Non-Employee Risk Management differentiates with Automated non-employee lifecycle management, Third-party identity onboarding and offboarding, Identity verification integration.
ManageEngine AD360 is developed by ManageEngine. SailPoint Non-Employee Risk Management is developed by SailPoint. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
ManageEngine AD360 integrates with Active Directory, Microsoft 365, Exchange, Skype for Business, Azure Active Directory. SailPoint Non-Employee Risk Management integrates with Identity verification providers. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ManageEngine AD360 and SailPoint Non-Employee Risk Management serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox