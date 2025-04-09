ManageEngine AD360: Integrated IAM suite for Active Directory and hybrid identity management. built by ManageEngine. Core capabilities include Active Directory user account management and provisioning, Microsoft 365 and Exchange administration and reporting, Hybrid AD, cloud, and file auditing for security and compliance..

SailPoint Non-Employee Risk Management: Manages identity governance for contractors, vendors, and third-party workers. built by SailPoint. Core capabilities include Automated non-employee lifecycle management, Third-party identity onboarding and offboarding, Identity verification integration..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.