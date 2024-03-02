Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
LunaTrace is a free software composition analysis tool. SCANOSS Security Dataset is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SCANOSS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing open source dependencies in GitHub repositories should pick LunaTrace because it catches vulnerable libraries before code reaches production and costs nothing to deploy. The tool integrates directly into GitHub workflows, removing the friction of bolting security onto an existing pipeline; 1,468 GitHub stars reflects genuine adoption among developers who actually use it. Skip this if you need scanning across multiple VCS platforms or dependency management for languages outside the JavaScript and Python ecosystems where LunaTrace has the strongest coverage.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing large codebases with hidden open source dependencies will find SCANOSS Security Dataset valuable for its ability to detect both declared and undeclared vulnerabilities in supply chain assets, addressing the ID.AM and GV.SC gaps most organizations ignore. The local scanning model with webhook integration lets you catch transitive dependency risk before it reaches production without waiting for vendor updates. This is not the tool for teams needing runtime workload security or those already embedded in a CI/CD pipeline with commercial SCA tooling; SCANOSS prioritizes inventory accuracy over enforcement automation.
LunaTrace is an open source supply chain security tool that monitors software dependencies for vulnerabilities and integrates with GitHub to notify developers of security issues before deployment.
Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code
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Common questions about comparing LunaTrace vs SCANOSS Security Dataset for your software composition analysis needs.
LunaTrace: LunaTrace is an open source supply chain security tool that monitors software dependencies for vulnerabilities and integrates with GitHub to notify developers of security issues before deployment..
SCANOSS Security Dataset: Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code. built by SCANOSS. Core capabilities include Local code scanning with SCANOSS agent, SBOM generation, Vulnerability detection in declared and undeclared dependencies..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
LunaTrace is open-source with 1,468 GitHub stars. SCANOSS Security Dataset is developed by SCANOSS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
LunaTrace and SCANOSS Security Dataset serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CVE, Dependency Scanning, Open Source. Key differences: LunaTrace is Free while SCANOSS Security Dataset is Commercial, LunaTrace is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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