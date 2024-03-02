Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
LunaTrace is a free software composition analysis tool. Safety CLI is a free software composition analysis tool by Safety. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing open source dependencies in GitHub repositories should pick LunaTrace because it catches vulnerable libraries before code reaches production and costs nothing to deploy. The tool integrates directly into GitHub workflows, removing the friction of bolting security onto an existing pipeline; 1,468 GitHub stars reflects genuine adoption among developers who actually use it. Skip this if you need scanning across multiple VCS platforms or dependency management for languages outside the JavaScript and Python ecosystems where LunaTrace has the strongest coverage.
Python-focused development teams running CI/CD pipelines need Safety CLI for its expert-verified fix recommendations that actually specify version upgrade paths, not just vulnerability listings. The tool scans across local, CI/CD, and production environments with policy-based configuration, and its proprietary database catches vulnerabilities that public feeds miss. Skip this if your codebase is polyglot and you need to scan Java, JavaScript, and Go dependencies equally; Safety CLI's strength is Python specificity, which becomes a weakness the moment you need language coverage.
LunaTrace is an open source supply chain security tool that monitors software dependencies for vulnerabilities and integrates with GitHub to notify developers of security issues before deployment.
CLI tool for scanning Python dependencies for known vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing LunaTrace vs Safety CLI for your software composition analysis needs.
LunaTrace: LunaTrace is an open source supply chain security tool that monitors software dependencies for vulnerabilities and integrates with GitHub to notify developers of security issues before deployment..
Safety CLI: CLI tool for scanning Python dependencies for known vulnerabilities. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Python dependency vulnerability scanning, Multi-environment scanning (local, CI/CD, production), Policy-based scan configuration..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
LunaTrace is open-source with 1,468 GitHub stars. Safety CLI is developed by Safety. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
LunaTrace and Safety CLI serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Supply Chain Security, Security Scanning. Key differences: LunaTrace is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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