Lineaje Open Source Manager: Open-source risk mgmt platform for detecting & mitigating OSS vulnerabilities. built by Lineaje. Core capabilities include Open-source component detection and inventory, Risk and integrity assessment of open-source packages, AI-powered BOMbots for automated remediation planning..

Scantist TrustX: AppSec platform for supply chain security, SBOM analysis & vuln mgmt. built by Scantist. Core capabilities include Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and analysis, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization, Binary vulnerability profiling..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.