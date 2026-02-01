Lineaje Gold Open Source

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open-source dependencies across multiple artifact repositories will find real value in Lineaje Gold's AI-driven vulnerability detection paired with automated remediation, which actually closes the gap between finding issues and fixing them instead of just flagging them. The platform's self-healing supply chain capability and SBOM lifecycle management address the GV.SC and ID.RA functions that most organizations fumble, and it handles both vendor SBOMs and your own source scanning in one place. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing CI/CD pipeline or prefer manual review gates over autonomous remediation; the automation is the whole point here.