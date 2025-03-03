Levo Runtime Application Security: Runtime application security platform for API and AI stack protection. built by Levo. Core capabilities include Runtime API and AI asset discovery and monitoring, Authentication scope and identity capture for machine-to-machine traffic, Unified runtime graph connecting APIs, agents, LLMs, and MCP servers..

Prophaze API Security: AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery. built by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.