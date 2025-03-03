Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Levo Runtime Application Security is a commercial api security tool by Levo. Prophaze API Security is a commercial api security tool by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Levo Runtime Application Security
Teams building AI-native applications or maintaining sprawling API ecosystems should choose Levo Runtime Application Security because it actually discovers and monitors machine-to-machine traffic that traditional WAFs and API gateways miss. The eBPF-based collection works without agents, and the unified runtime graph connecting APIs, LLMs, and agents gives you visibility into attack surfaces that don't show up in your inventory tools. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly monolithic, on-prem applications with minimal API footprint; you'll pay for capabilities you don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in API sprawl should start with Prophaze API Security; its AI-driven discovery actually finds shadow APIs that static scanning misses, which matters because most breaches exploit undocumented endpoints. The platform covers NIST PR.AA (access control) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) with real-time threat detection across REST, GraphQL, and gRPC, plus native CI/CD integration so you're not bolting security on after deployment. Skip this if you need SIEM-grade incident response or custom threat hunting; Prophaze is built to stop API abuse at scale, not investigate forensics.
Runtime application security platform for API and AI stack protection
AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery
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Common questions about comparing Levo Runtime Application Security vs Prophaze API Security for your api security needs.
Levo Runtime Application Security: Runtime application security platform for API and AI stack protection. built by Levo. Core capabilities include Runtime API and AI asset discovery and monitoring, Authentication scope and identity capture for machine-to-machine traffic, Unified runtime graph connecting APIs, agents, LLMs, and MCP servers..
Prophaze API Security: AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery. built by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. Levo Runtime Application Security differentiates with Runtime API and AI asset discovery and monitoring, Authentication scope and identity capture for machine-to-machine traffic, Unified runtime graph connecting APIs, agents, LLMs, and MCP servers. Prophaze API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection.
Levo Runtime Application Security is developed by Levo. Prophaze API Security is developed by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Levo Runtime Application Security and Prophaze API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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