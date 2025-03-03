Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Levo Runtime Application Security is a commercial api security tool by Levo. Operant AI API Threat Protection is a commercial api security tool by Operant AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Levo Runtime Application Security
Teams building AI-native applications or maintaining sprawling API ecosystems should choose Levo Runtime Application Security because it actually discovers and monitors machine-to-machine traffic that traditional WAFs and API gateways miss. The eBPF-based collection works without agents, and the unified runtime graph connecting APIs, LLMs, and agents gives you visibility into attack surfaces that don't show up in your inventory tools. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly monolithic, on-prem applications with minimal API footprint; you'll pay for capabilities you don't need.
Operant AI API Threat Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams operating Kubernetes with fragmented API sprawl across microservices should prioritize Operant AI API Threat Protection for its zero-instrumentation discovery and inline runtime enforcement, which catches lateral movement between services that perimeter-only API gateways miss. The single Helm install deploys protection across your entire cluster without code changes or sidecar overhead, and native OWASP API Top 10 detection directly addresses where attackers are moving post-authentication. Skip this if your APIs sit behind a centralized gateway with strong ingress controls; you're paying for runtime microsegmentation you don't need.
Runtime application security platform for API and AI stack protection
Runtime API threat protection for Kubernetes environments with discovery
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Common questions about comparing Levo Runtime Application Security vs Operant AI API Threat Protection for your api security needs.
Levo Runtime Application Security: Runtime application security platform for API and AI stack protection. built by Levo. Core capabilities include Runtime API and AI asset discovery and monitoring, Authentication scope and identity capture for machine-to-machine traffic, Unified runtime graph connecting APIs, agents, LLMs, and MCP servers..
Operant AI API Threat Protection: Runtime API threat protection for Kubernetes environments with discovery. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery and cataloging across all environments, Visual API graphs showing attack paths and risk contexts, Inline runtime API threat protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Levo Runtime Application Security differentiates with Runtime API and AI asset discovery and monitoring, Authentication scope and identity capture for machine-to-machine traffic, Unified runtime graph connecting APIs, agents, LLMs, and MCP servers. Operant AI API Threat Protection differentiates with Automatic API discovery and cataloging across all environments, Visual API graphs showing attack paths and risk contexts, Inline runtime API threat protection.
Levo Runtime Application Security is developed by Levo. Operant AI API Threat Protection is developed by Operant AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Levo Runtime Application Security and Operant AI API Threat Protection serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Cloud Native, Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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