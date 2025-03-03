Levo Runtime Application Security: Runtime application security platform for API and AI stack protection. built by Levo. Core capabilities include Runtime API and AI asset discovery and monitoring, Authentication scope and identity capture for machine-to-machine traffic, Unified runtime graph connecting APIs, agents, LLMs, and MCP servers..

Operant AI API Threat Protection: Runtime API threat protection for Kubernetes environments with discovery. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery and cataloging across all environments, Visual API graphs showing attack paths and risk contexts, Inline runtime API threat protection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.