Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Legit Security Vulnerability Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Legit VibeGuard is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Legit Security Vulnerability Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise from disconnected scanners will cut through the clutter with Legit Security Vulnerability Management, which consolidates SAST, SCA, secret scanning, and IaC findings under one policy engine and surfaces only what actually matters to your business. The platform's customizable risk scoring tied to application context and automated remediation orchestration means your teams spend time fixing real problems instead of triaging false positives. Skip this if your organization lacks a mature CI/CD pipeline or runs mostly on-premises workloads; Legit is built for cloud-native shops with the velocity to operationalize security policies at scale.
SMBs and mid-market teams shipping AI-assisted code need VibeGuard specifically because it detects vulnerabilities in LLM-generated code that traditional SAST misses, catching both the code artifact and the model's supply chain risk. The platform covers NIST GV.SC and ID.AM through native AI-BOM generation and SDLC discovery, meaning you're securing the model inputs, not just the code outputs. Skip this if your developers aren't using Claude, Cursor, or similar coding assistants at scale; the AI-native focus means less value for teams still writing code manually or working in completely legacy stacks.
ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt across SDLC with policy enforcement
AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows
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Common questions about comparing Legit Security Vulnerability Management vs Legit VibeGuard for your application security posture management needs.
Legit Security Vulnerability Management: ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt across SDLC with policy enforcement. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Consolidated vulnerability management from SAST, SCA, secret scanning and IaC tools, Centralized security policy enforcement across SDLC, Automated application release governance policies..
Legit VibeGuard: AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Legit Security Vulnerability Management differentiates with Consolidated vulnerability management from SAST, SCA, secret scanning and IaC tools, Centralized security policy enforcement across SDLC, Automated application release governance policies. Legit VibeGuard differentiates with AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement.
Legit Security Vulnerability Management is developed by Legit Security. Legit VibeGuard is developed by Legit Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Legit Security Vulnerability Management and Legit VibeGuard serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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