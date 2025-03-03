Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions is a commercial application security posture management tool by Layer Seven Security. Source Defense Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Source Defense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions
Enterprise and mid-market security teams running SAP S/4HANA or HANA will get the most from Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions because it's built specifically for SAP's attack surface, not retrofitted from generic application security tools. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond cycle, from automated vulnerability scanning and anomaly detection on SAP event logs through incident forensics, which is rare in this category. Skip this if your organization needs broader application security posture management beyond the SAP ecosystem; the tool's narrow focus is its strength and its limitation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing high-risk web applications should pick Source Defense Platform if third-party JavaScript is your actual attack surface. The platform's real-time sandboxing and AI-driven detection of formjacking and keylogging attacks addresses a gap most ASPMs ignore, and its support for PCI DSS and GDPR compliance violations gives you the audit trail you need. Skip this if your threat model centers on server-side vulnerabilities or you need deep integration with your existing WAF; Source Defense is client-side focused, which is its strength and its limitation.
Cybersecurity protection platform for SAP systems including S/4HANA and HANA
Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats
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Common questions about comparing Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions vs Source Defense Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions: Cybersecurity protection platform for SAP systems including S/4HANA and HANA. built by Layer Seven Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for SAP applications, databases and hosts, Patch management for SAP systems, Compliance reporting..
Source Defense Platform: Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include External scanning and monitoring for client-side threats, AI-driven algorithm detection and alerting, Real-time JavaScript sandboxing and isolation..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for SAP applications, databases and hosts, Patch management for SAP systems, Compliance reporting. Source Defense Platform differentiates with External scanning and monitoring for client-side threats, AI-driven algorithm detection and alerting, Real-time JavaScript sandboxing and isolation.
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions is developed by Layer Seven Security. Source Defense Platform is developed by Source Defense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions and Source Defense Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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