Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions is a commercial application security posture management tool by Layer Seven Security. Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity is a commercial application security posture management tool by Pathlock. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions
Enterprise and mid-market security teams running SAP S/4HANA or HANA will get the most from Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions because it's built specifically for SAP's attack surface, not retrofitted from generic application security tools. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond cycle, from automated vulnerability scanning and anomaly detection on SAP event logs through incident forensics, which is rare in this category. Skip this if your organization needs broader application security posture management beyond the SAP ecosystem; the tool's narrow focus is its strength and its limitation.
Enterprise security teams managing SAP systems at scale should pick Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity for its transport control and change management visibility, which catches misconfigurations before they reach production. The platform's 70+ transport checks and real-time threat analysis across 1,500+ signatures address NIST DE.CM and DE.AE directly, and S/4HANA migration security handles the specific compliance friction most large SAP shops face. Skip this if your team lacks dedicated SAP expertise or runs a single vanilla instance; Pathlock's value compounds with system complexity and change velocity, not with simplicity.
Cybersecurity protection platform for SAP systems including S/4HANA and HANA
SAP application security platform with vulnerability scanning and threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions vs Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity for your application security posture management needs.
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions: Cybersecurity protection platform for SAP systems including S/4HANA and HANA. built by Layer Seven Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for SAP applications, databases and hosts, Patch management for SAP systems, Compliance reporting..
Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity: SAP application security platform with vulnerability scanning and threat detection. built by Pathlock. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning with 4,000+ customizable checks, Custom ABAP and UI5 code security scanning with 150+ checks, Transport control with 70+ checks for SAP change management..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for SAP applications, databases and hosts, Patch management for SAP systems, Compliance reporting. Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning with 4,000+ customizable checks, Custom ABAP and UI5 code security scanning with 150+ checks, Transport control with 70+ checks for SAP change management.
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions is developed by Layer Seven Security. Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity is developed by Pathlock. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions and Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Patch Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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