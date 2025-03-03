Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions: Cybersecurity protection platform for SAP systems including S/4HANA and HANA. built by Layer Seven Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for SAP applications, databases and hosts, Patch management for SAP systems, Compliance reporting..

Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution: SAP-focused cybersecurity platform for vulnerability mgmt and threat detection. built by Onapsis. Core capabilities include SAP vulnerability scanning and assessment, Unpatched security vulnerability detection, Privileged rights monitoring..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.