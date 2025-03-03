Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions is a commercial application security posture management tool by Layer Seven Security. Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution is a commercial application security posture management tool by Onapsis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions
Enterprise and mid-market security teams running SAP S/4HANA or HANA will get the most from Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions because it's built specifically for SAP's attack surface, not retrofitted from generic application security tools. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond cycle, from automated vulnerability scanning and anomaly detection on SAP event logs through incident forensics, which is rare in this category. Skip this if your organization needs broader application security posture management beyond the SAP ecosystem; the tool's narrow focus is its strength and its limitation.
Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution
Mid-market and enterprise teams running SAP environments should deploy Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution if patching velocity is your actual bottleneck; the platform automates SAP Notes management and prioritizes remediation by real exploitability rather than CVSS score alone. Integrations with Microsoft Sentinel and CrowdStrike anchor it into existing SOCs, and the privileged rights monitoring plus RFC threat detection cover the attack surface most SAP-specific tools skip. Skip this if your SAP footprint is minimal or you need code security across non-SAP applications; the platform optimizes narrowly for SAP vulnerabilities and BTP, not polyglot application scanning.
Cybersecurity protection platform for SAP systems including S/4HANA and HANA
SAP-focused cybersecurity platform for vulnerability mgmt and threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions vs Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution for your application security posture management needs.
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions: Cybersecurity protection platform for SAP systems including S/4HANA and HANA. built by Layer Seven Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for SAP applications, databases and hosts, Patch management for SAP systems, Compliance reporting..
Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution: SAP-focused cybersecurity platform for vulnerability mgmt and threat detection. built by Onapsis. Core capabilities include SAP vulnerability scanning and assessment, Unpatched security vulnerability detection, Privileged rights monitoring..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for SAP applications, databases and hosts, Patch management for SAP systems, Compliance reporting. Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution differentiates with SAP vulnerability scanning and assessment, Unpatched security vulnerability detection, Privileged rights monitoring.
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions is developed by Layer Seven Security. Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution is developed by Onapsis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions and Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Patch Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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