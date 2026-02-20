Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lansweeper is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lansweeper. MeerCAT-Pro is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Secure Decisions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
IT asset and vulnerability teams managing hybrid infrastructure across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments should start with Lansweeper for its ability to surface unmanaged and rogue assets that discovery tools usually miss. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 with data normalization that actually works across vendors and firmware versions, reducing the manual reconciliation that kills asset programs in mid-market shops. Skip this if you need deep forensic investigation or incident response; Lansweeper is discovery and inventory, not threat hunting.
Mid-market and enterprise teams responsible for wireless security posture will find MeerCAT-Pro's strength in asset discovery and location tracking; the GIS-based visualization turns wireless inventory from a spreadsheet problem into something you can actually act on across multiple sites. On-premises deployment and native integrations with Kismet and Wireshark mean it fits cleanly into existing detection workflows without forcing new tooling. Skip this if your wireless footprint is minimal or if you need detection-to-response automation; MeerCAT-Pro prioritizes the Identify and Detect phases of NIST CSF but leaves the incident response half to you.
AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory.
GIS-based visual analytics tool for wireless security risk assessment.
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Common questions about comparing Lansweeper vs MeerCAT-Pro for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Lansweeper: AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers..
MeerCAT-Pro: GIS-based visual analytics tool for wireless security risk assessment. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include GIS-based geographic visualization of wireless devices and network topology, Detection and tracking of rogue and unauthorized wireless devices, RF channel usage and heatmap visualization..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lansweeper differentiates with Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers. MeerCAT-Pro differentiates with GIS-based geographic visualization of wireless devices and network topology, Detection and tracking of rogue and unauthorized wireless devices, RF channel usage and heatmap visualization.
Lansweeper is developed by Lansweeper. MeerCAT-Pro is developed by Secure Decisions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lansweeper and MeerCAT-Pro serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Discovery. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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