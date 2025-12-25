AlgoSec AppViz: Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of application dependencies and traffic flows, Unified visibility across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, Application-centric risk prioritization based on business context..

MeerCAT-Pro: GIS-based visual analytics tool for wireless security risk assessment. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include GIS-based geographic visualization of wireless devices and network topology, Detection and tracking of rogue and unauthorized wireless devices, RF channel usage and heatmap visualization..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.