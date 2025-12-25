Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AlgoSec AppViz is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by AlgoSec. MeerCAT-Pro is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Secure Decisions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from AlgoSec AppViz because it maps application dependencies to business risk rather than just listing open ports. The tool's application-centric approach to asset discovery and compliance tracking directly addresses NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, which most traditional firewalls ignore. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native or if you need deep threat detection; AppViz excels at policy automation and impact analysis for planned changes, not at finding what's actively attacking you.
Mid-market and enterprise teams responsible for wireless security posture will find MeerCAT-Pro's strength in asset discovery and location tracking; the GIS-based visualization turns wireless inventory from a spreadsheet problem into something you can actually act on across multiple sites. On-premises deployment and native integrations with Kismet and Wireshark mean it fits cleanly into existing detection workflows without forcing new tooling. Skip this if your wireless footprint is minimal or if you need detection-to-response automation; MeerCAT-Pro prioritizes the Identify and Detect phases of NIST CSF but leaves the incident response half to you.
Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks
GIS-based visual analytics tool for wireless security risk assessment.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AlgoSec AppViz vs MeerCAT-Pro for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
AlgoSec AppViz: Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of application dependencies and traffic flows, Unified visibility across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, Application-centric risk prioritization based on business context..
MeerCAT-Pro: GIS-based visual analytics tool for wireless security risk assessment. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include GIS-based geographic visualization of wireless devices and network topology, Detection and tracking of rogue and unauthorized wireless devices, RF channel usage and heatmap visualization..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AlgoSec AppViz differentiates with Automatic discovery of application dependencies and traffic flows, Unified visibility across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, Application-centric risk prioritization based on business context. MeerCAT-Pro differentiates with GIS-based geographic visualization of wireless devices and network topology, Detection and tracking of rogue and unauthorized wireless devices, RF channel usage and heatmap visualization.
AlgoSec AppViz is developed by AlgoSec. MeerCAT-Pro is developed by Secure Decisions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AlgoSec AppViz and MeerCAT-Pro serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visualization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox