Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lansweeper Asset Discovery is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lansweeper. MeerCAT-Pro is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Secure Decisions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unmanaged devices will get immediate value from Lansweeper Asset Discovery because it actually finds what you don't know exists, not just catalogs what you've already approved. The combination of active scanning, passive network monitoring, and agentless cloud API integration across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud means you're covering IT, OT, IoT, and off-network endpoints in one inventory without the agent sprawl that kills adoption. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation or remediation workflows baked in; Lansweeper feeds asset data to your existing security tools rather than replacing them.
Mid-market and enterprise teams responsible for wireless security posture will find MeerCAT-Pro's strength in asset discovery and location tracking; the GIS-based visualization turns wireless inventory from a spreadsheet problem into something you can actually act on across multiple sites. On-premises deployment and native integrations with Kismet and Wireshark mean it fits cleanly into existing detection workflows without forcing new tooling. Skip this if your wireless footprint is minimal or if you need detection-to-response automation; MeerCAT-Pro prioritizes the Identify and Detect phases of NIST CSF but leaves the incident response half to you.
Auto-discovers and catalogs IT, OT, IoT, and cloud assets across networks.
GIS-based visual analytics tool for wireless security risk assessment.
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Common questions about comparing Lansweeper Asset Discovery vs MeerCAT-Pro for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Lansweeper Asset Discovery: Auto-discovers and catalogs IT, OT, IoT, and cloud assets across networks. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated network asset discovery across IT, OT, IoT, and cloud environments, Active scanning for detailed information on known and managed devices, Passive discovery via network traffic monitoring for unmanaged assets..
MeerCAT-Pro: GIS-based visual analytics tool for wireless security risk assessment. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include GIS-based geographic visualization of wireless devices and network topology, Detection and tracking of rogue and unauthorized wireless devices, RF channel usage and heatmap visualization..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lansweeper Asset Discovery differentiates with Automated network asset discovery across IT, OT, IoT, and cloud environments, Active scanning for detailed information on known and managed devices, Passive discovery via network traffic monitoring for unmanaged assets. MeerCAT-Pro differentiates with GIS-based geographic visualization of wireless devices and network topology, Detection and tracking of rogue and unauthorized wireless devices, RF channel usage and heatmap visualization.
Lansweeper Asset Discovery is developed by Lansweeper. MeerCAT-Pro is developed by Secure Decisions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lansweeper Asset Discovery integrates with Jira Service Management, HaloITSM, Armis, ServiceNow, Freshservice and 6 more. MeerCAT-Pro integrates with Kismet, Flying Squirrel, AirPcap, libpcap, Wireshark and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Lansweeper Asset Discovery and MeerCAT-Pro serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Discovery. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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