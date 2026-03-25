Labrador IVAS: Integrated portal for open source vulnerability analysis and action plan mgmt. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include Action plan management with patch history and status tracking, Automated vulnerability scanning of operational and development systems, Stage-by-stage remediation workflow management..

Mend SCA: SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Open source vulnerability detection and scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, Open source license compliance management..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.